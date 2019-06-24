California OLB Mason Mastrov becomes latest SMU commit
California linebacker Mason Mastrov became the latest out of state player to take his talents to Dallas.
A native of Moraga, Mastrov announced the news Monday. He hails from an area that Sonny Dykes knows well, as Moraga is just miles from Berkeley, where Dykes coached at Cal.
Mastrov picked SMU over offers from service academies, San Jose State and Wyoming. According to sources, he told SMU's coaching staff on Saturday that he intended to commit. Mastrov had attended camp earlier in the month, where he picked up an offer.
At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Mastrov has the size to play outside and on the line. He's also fast. At Michigan State's football camp, he ran a 4.54 forty-yard dash.
CONSISTENT!!! 4.54 again today @MSU_Football !! #GoGreen ✅ pic.twitter.com/7Sb16IvjEs— MASON MASTROV (@masonmastrov) June 17, 2019
He's SMU's eighth commitment in the 2020 class and the first linebacker.