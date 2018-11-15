Three-star Hahnville (La.) athlete Jha’Quan Jackson has backed off his pledge to SMU, he tells Rivals.

Jackson committed to SMU in June over Louisiana Tech, but opted to reopen his recruitment toward the back end of his senior season.

Jackson indicated he informed the Mustangs’ coaches on Nov. 6 on his decision.

“I just changed my mind,” Jackson said.

The 5-foot-10, 173-pound projected slot receiver also holds offers from Ball State, Western Kentucky, Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, Southern Miss, Tulane, Toledo and West Virginia, among others.