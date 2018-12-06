Jaylen Fisher was hot. SMU was not. The TCU guard hit four 3-pointers in the second half leading his team to a 67-59 win over SMU Wednesday at Moody Coliseum.

Both teams matched up evenly in the games first ten minutes. After TCU guard Alex Robinson hit a layup to tie things at 13 with just less than 10 minutes left, SMU found its groove. Isiaha Mike’s 3-pointer led to a 15-5 SMU run. Mike had eight points during the three-minute stretch that saw SMU’s lead swell to 28-18.

But Mike’s two threes were all SMU could muster up. The Mustangs were 2-11 on 3-point shots in the first half. Luckily for SMU, TCU was no better. The Horned Frogs hit just three of 17 threes and were 12-33 from the floor. They were held scoreless for a three-minute span during the half, which led to a 35-29 SMU lead at the half.

At the start of the second half, it was SMU that went cold from the floor. For the first six and a half minutes of the second half, the Mustangs did not make a field goal, their only points coming from free throws.

Meanwhile, TCU was hitting everything on the other end. Jaylen Fisher, held to three in the first half, exploded for 12 in the second frame, all of it coming via the three. TCU made six of 11 shots from behind the 3-point line in the second half, reversing its fortunes.

SMU just had no answers offensively and the cold spell lasted the whole half. SMU shot 31 percent from the floor in the second half. Four of those came from Jahmal McMurray.

TCU took the lead after Fisher hit a three with 10:29 left and did not relinquish it over the games final half. SMU had multiple chances to pull within a possession with just under three minutes left but could not find the one basket it needed. TCU all but secured the win when JD Miller dunked over Feron Hunt with 1:26 left, forcing the Mustangs to foul.

With the loss, SMU drops to 6-4 on the year. It’ll take on Georgetown next on Dec. 15 in Washington D.C.