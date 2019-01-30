Wichita State guard Samaje Haynes-Jones drove to the basket and as the SMU defense closed in on him, double pumped, banking in a reverse layup off of the glass with one second left that proved to be the deciding points in an 85-83 Wichita State win over SMU Wednesday in Wichita.

Haynes-Jones' layup erased an incredible play by Jimmy Whitt, who came through twice in the clutch to help SMU tie the game. First, he stole a pass out of the grasp of a Wichita player under the Mustangs' basket, giving the team a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds left. Then, he hit a step back jumper that tied things at 83 with 18 seconds left.

But Whitt's heroics may not even have been needed. SMU forward Feron Hunt, who came in to replace Ethan Chargois after he fouled out for the second time in two games, missed two free throws with SMU down one and 31 seconds left.

All that drama came after a first half where SMU held the lead for most of the opening 20 minutes. The Mustangs controlled the tempo and the team's shooters were on point. Isiaha Mike was especially effective. He make four of five shots from 3-point range and scored 16 in the first half. As a whole, the team shot 50 percent from the field and from behind the 3-point line, which was part of the reason that the Mustangs took a 45-38 lead into the half.

But the Shockers kept pace with SMU's shooting, hitting 50 percent of their own shots over the first 20 minutes. And while the Mustangs cooled in the the second half, Wichita State did not. It made five of eight shots from behind the 3-point line, and 45.5 percent of its shots from two-point range.

SMU struggled to get things going coming out of the break. At one point in time, the Mustangs had more turnovers than made field goals and Wichita capitalized on the Pony's mistakes and ineptitude, taking the lead with more than six minutes left.

Mike hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left that gave SMU an 81-80 lead, but Wichita quickly recaptured the lead, forcing SMU to work from behind in the game's final seconds.

The inability to do the little things correctly haunted the Mustangs. Hunt missed two free-throws that could have at least tied the game for SMU and the team made just eight of 20 layups.

Mike led SMU with 25 points on eight of 12 shooting, including five of seven from 3-point range. He also collected seven rebounds. McMurray, playing in front of his family and friends, scored 19 points.

Chargois led the team with 12 and scored 16, but fouled out late in the game. He had a hard time finding good looks, often settling for contested mid-range shots and that showed in the box score, as he hit just one-third of his 15 shots.

One bright spot for the Mustangs was Nat Dixon. The Chattanooga transfer scored 11 points and hit three of four 3-pointers.

SMU needed this win, as its conference slate is only going to get tougher. The team takes on Cincinnati Saturday and USF, UCF and Temple in the coming weeks. Those teams are all near the front of the conference standings.



