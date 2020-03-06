Every men's basketball team in the American Athletic Conference is now down to its final regular-season game. All 12 teams will play either on Saturday or on Sunday.

For SMU, the final game before the AAC Tournament will take place in Tampa, Florida, as the Mustangs visit South Florida for at 7 p.m. ET tipoff. SMU will be part of only a two-game Saturday involving AAC teams, as Sunday will be a watch party of sorts, featuring four conference matchups.



