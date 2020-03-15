On Saturday, The HillTopics published Part 1 of the story of SMU defensive tackle Demerick Gary. Today, we bring you Part 2 of Gary's story, as we go more in depth on his time at and before SMU.





In a few weeks, Demerick Gary will walk across a stage as an SMU graduate. He'll own a bachelor's degree in sports journalism.

The SMU defensive tackle will check one of the many boxes on his list of accomplishments. Playing in the NFL is still an unchecked task.

With the NCAA canceling all spring events because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, that task becomes even tougher for Gary. He wasn't invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, and he was expecting to put on a show in front of NFL scouts on March 26 at SMU's scheduled pro day.

But that, because of the coronavirus, has been canceled. And Gary's disappointment was summed up in two words of a recent tweet.

"This hurt," he said.

Fortunately for Gary, overcoming obstacles isn't new. This is a guy who was once told he'd never be good enough to play college football, let alone be a face for the program. He was on a billboard representing SMU's "Born and Raised" advertising campaign, which featured several players and coaches representing their respective hometowns.

Gary did all he could to bring a positive light to Oak Cliff -- in more ways than one. He was often seen around campus wearing an Oak Cliff jacket. He always spoke positively about his alma mater, Kimball High School. And every time someone, anyone, from Kimball or with Oak Cliff roots has questions about SMU, he's the person who is quickest to answer them.

That works twofold in that Gary's love for the university also can help SMU with recruiting. And by "recruiting," it refers to football and beyond.

"It's a blessing, because you're able to give somebody a visual of who's actually doing it, who's doing what they're dreaming of," Gary said. "That's what I hope to show all the young kids at home. I know I just have to stay true to where I'm from and stay grounded."

When discussing obstacles, one that Gary speaks of more now than he did some years back was his daily battle with alopecia areata. Reported in more than 200,000 cases in the United States each year, alopecia areata is a dermatological autoimmune condition where hair is lost from some or all areas of the body.

In addition to spot baldness being one of the main symptoms, psychological stress could be an accompanying symptom. It's a condition Gary's dealt with all of his life, but it's one that he refuses to let hold him back.

"It was hard at first, and it's still hard dealing with it, because I'm young and a bald guy," Gary said. "Coach [Chad] Morris is the first person to really truly know, as far as the team is concerned. He helped me through the process, and other players there at the time helped me through the process more than they know.

"To some people, it's not as big, but it's really shown me to truly be myself no matter what."

Gary said several members of the current SMU staff didn't know about his alopecia areata -- and that was on purpose. He was someone who lost his hair when he was really young. He had no hair and no eyelashes.

Gary also was someone who never wanted anyone feeling sorry for him. He didn't want any excuses, and he wasn't asking for any handouts.

The result was a solid four-year career as an SMU defensive tackle. Off the field, he was one of the university's most recognizable student-athletes as a candidate for SMU's Most Outstanding Male.

Gary looks back at his time during and right before SMU. He committed to play football for the Mustangs on June 7, 2015. He signed with the program on Feb. 3, 2016. By the end of this spring, he'll be an SMU graduate.

And if circumstances play in his favor, he'll get a chance to put on an NFL uniform and have a long career as a pro defensive lineman.

Not a bad story for a young man who simply wanted to put Oak Cliff on the map.

"I haven't made it to the highest level of football yet, and I plan on being there," Gary said. "But at the same time, you just want to give someone the visual of what you can be and what you can do. Just stay the course, work hard, be yourself and never forget your roots."