SMU (6-3) faces its first major opponent of the year Wednesday night, as TCU (5-1, KenPom: 44) takes the trip down Interstate 30 to take on the Mustangs. TCU's most impressive win came against Fresno State (KenPom: 84). Both SMU and TCU have played Oral Roberts and Lipscomb. TCU lost to Lipscomb while beating Oral Roberts by 17. Moody will be decked in blue, as school officials are calling for students and fans to wear the color. Time: 9 p.m. Line: TCU -1.5 TV: ESPNU

Keys to the game

Solid defense: TCU is averaging 77 points per game, shooting 51.6 percent from the field and hitting threes at a 36.4 percent clip. Desmond Baine, Kouat Noi, Alex Robinson and JD Miller are all scoring in double figures, with Baine and Noi averaging more than 15 per game. Noi and Miller are going to be hard to defend, given their size and ability to stretch the floor. SMU will have to play tough and physical inside to stop both of them. It's imperative that Jarrey Foster sees minutes and plays well in that time, because his size may help slow that offensive attack down.

Pressure Alex Robinson: TCU's home-grown point guard is averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 assists per game, hitting 52.9 percent of his threes. SMU will have to play him tight and limit his ability to penetrate and dish the ball to open men on the perimeter. Forcing him into turnovers will be crucial.

Get McMurray hot: SMU's offense sometimes lives and dies by their short guard, but when he's on, it's a thing of beauty. McMurray has parking lot range, and is not afraid to take the shot when he needs to. When he's cold, that's a bad thing. Tonight, he needs to be hot and get into an early groove. SMU's chances to win go up dramatically if he finds a way to score 20 points.