 Bailiegh TV: Chatting with SMU CB coach Stefan McClure
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-11 13:55:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Bailiegh TV: Chatting with SMU CB coach Stefan McClure

Baileigh Sheffield • TheHillTopics
Staff Writer

Thursday marked the official announcement from SMU Football of the hiring of both Stefan McClure and Chidera Uzo-Diribe on the coaching staff. McClure is SMU's cornerbacks coach, while Uzo-Diribe is the defensive line coach.

In this issue of "Bailiegh TV," McClure sat with The HillTopics to discuss a variety of topics. Among those include how he transitioned from a player to a coach (he spent three seasons in the NFL as a defensive back), which coaches have been solid mentors, and his thoughts on head coach Sonny Dykes.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook!

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}