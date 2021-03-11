Thursday marked the official announcement from SMU Football of the hiring of both Stefan McClure and Chidera Uzo-Diribe on the coaching staff. McClure is SMU's cornerbacks coach, while Uzo-Diribe is the defensive line coach.

In this issue of "Bailiegh TV," McClure sat with The HillTopics to discuss a variety of topics. Among those include how he transitioned from a player to a coach (he spent three seasons in the NFL as a defensive back), which coaches have been solid mentors, and his thoughts on head coach Sonny Dykes.