The recruiting process for Austin Westlake 2022 quarterback Cade Klubnik has gone well so far. He already has five offers -- and that was after a season of playing behind 2020 starter and UIL Class 6A Division II state championship game MVP Kirkland Michaux.

With spring football rapidly approaching, the buzz around Klubnik is high. This is a sophomore who only threw 69 passes in 2019 but completed 77%, threw eight touchdowns and only had one interception in 53 attempts. He also rushed 48 times for 271 yards -- an average of 5.6 yards per carry -- and four touchdowns.