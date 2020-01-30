News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 08:54:23 -0600') }} football Edit

ATH Trevion Sneed, a regular on SMU's campus, recaps latest visit

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Mineola, Texas, athlete Trevion Sneed is a target for SMU in that he can do a variety of things on the football field.

Trevion Sneed is no stranger to the SMU campus. The Mineola, Texas, three-star athlete has been to the Hilltop enough times to direct newcomers to particular locations.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}