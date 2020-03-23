Arkansas LB Cole Joyce chimes in on interest in SMU
SMU is a school to watch for Bentonville, Arkansas, standout Cole Joyce, a two-time all-state linebacker who recorded triple-digit tackles in 2019.
As a two-time all-state selection, Bentonville, Arkansas, linebacker Cole Joyce has built a noteworthy high school football resume. He had triple-digit tackles during the 2019 season, and at 6-0 and 225 pounds, he's shown blazing speed and has a knack for being a ball hawk.
Joyce is inching towards double-digit offers, and he caught SMU's attention back in October. He was first recruited to SMU by defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and hears from a couple members of the staff.
