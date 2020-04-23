Arkansas 2022 WR, decorated track athlete Isaiah Sategna talks SMU offer
SMU has offered Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2022 wide receiver Isaiah Sategna, who could be one of the nation's most decorated athletes by the time he graduates from high school.
There are those who are top football players, and then there are those who are top athletes. Fayetteville, Arkansas, 2022 Isaiah Sategna is the latter.
As a two-sport standout, Sategna has turned heads in only two high school seasons. On the football field, he had 35 catches for 691 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played. He was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year in his district, as well as a first-team all-conference wide receiver.
In the spring, Sategna is one of the state's best track and field athletes regardless of classification. He competes in sprints, hurdles and jumps. He set a state indoor long jump for freshmen, and he most recently set state indoor records in both the 60-meter dash (6.86 seconds) and the 60-meter hurdles (7.88).
