TheHillTopics - Arkansas 2022 RB Joseph Himon reiterates interest in SMU

No matter how many offers Little Rock, Arkansas, 2022 running back Joseph Himon ultimately lands, he'll always remember SMU as being the first program to take a chance on him. A little over a year ago, Himon reported the offer, originally extended by former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee.

As Himon prepares for his junior season as Pulaski Academy, he's reminded of SMU as the summer progresses -- in good and bad ways. This was supposed to be a summer where he made a trip to the Hilltop for a camp and another unofficial visit. The pandemic, however, has canceled those plans -- and many others.