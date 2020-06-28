TheHillTopics - Arkansas 2022 RB Joseph Himon reiterates interest in SMU

Arkansas 2022 RB Joseph Himon reiterates interest in SMU
Pulaski Academy running back Joseph Himon has held an SMU offer for more than a year, and his interest in the program still remains strong.
No matter how many offers Little Rock, Arkansas, 2022 running back Joseph Himon ultimately lands, he'll always remember SMU as being the first program to take a chance on him. A little over a year ago, Himon reported the offer, originally extended by former offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee.
As Himon prepares for his junior season as Pulaski Academy, he's reminded of SMU as the summer progresses -- in good and bad ways. This was supposed to be a summer where he made a trip to the Hilltop for a camp and another unofficial visit. The pandemic, however, has canceled those plans -- and many others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news