Another day, another transfer: SMU lands Rice DL Abercrumbia
Just one day after landing a transfer from Nebraska, Sonny Dykes and his staff got another player to switch schools and head to the Hilltop.
Rice defensive lineman Zach Abercrumbia announced Thursday that he will be finishing his career at SMU. KRIV's Mark Berman was the first to report the news.
Former @RiceFootball DT Zach Abercrumbia (@AbercrumbiaZach) says he's been accepted to grad school at SMU & will transfer to play for @SMU_Football. Says he chose SMU over Michigan, Mississippi St, Penn State & Iowa: "I really like what they have in store for me on their defense"— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 16, 2019
Abercrumbia is a native of Dallas, having attended Skyline High School. He mostly played nose tackle at Rice, seeing significant action in all four of his years at Rice. As a senior, he was named a co-captain and had 55 tackles.
He should challenge for a starting job along a defensive line that lacks a frontline starter inside, but boasts lots of depth.