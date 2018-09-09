Analysis: SMU's passing game, Ben Hicks, missing Sutton, Quinn
In the final three quarters of SMU’s loss to TCU, the Mustangs looked like the team that lost to UNT. The offense was stagnant and couldn’t get anything going and its failures spread to the rest of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news