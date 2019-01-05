Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 23:42:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Analysis: Mustangs' play must be sharper

Ebmxhweldrrnx6pkqqen
Associated Press
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
Staff

From the outside looking in, it seems as if SMU’s basketball team has figured it out. It has won nine of its last ten games, including a win over Georgetown in Washington DC. It has scored 70 point...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}