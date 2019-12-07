An opportunity at SMU for an East Texas 3-star DT?
A three-star defensive tackle from East Texas has SMU on his radar as the early signing period rapidly approaches.
Diboll, Texas, senior Herbert Gums is considered a jumbo athlete. At one time during his high school career, he spent time at running back and outside linebacker, and he earned all-district honors at both positions.
That was back when he was around 245 pounds as a sophomore. The 2020 three-star prospect is now 6-2 and 280 pounds, and he's a prime fit on the defensive line for a few interested schools.
