{{ timeAgo('2020-02-09 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Advantage, SMU? Pac-12 DT preparing to announce grad transfer plans

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The transfer portal was very good to SMU for the 2019 season. Can the Mustangs score big on an available Pac-12 defensive tackle?

Defensive tackle Michael Williams, who made his presence in the Pac-12 playing for Stanford, will announce his graduate transfer plans very soon.
Defensive tackle Michael Williams, who made his presence in the Pac-12 playing for Stanford, will announce his graduate transfer plans very soon. (Neville E. Guard - USA TODAY Sports)

Stanford defensive tackle Michael Williams entered the transfer portal in early December. He is expected to graduate from Stanford this spring with a major in communications and a minor in sociology.

Williams also will graduate with a year of football eligibility remaining. And in what he said should be "the next couple of days," Williams will let the world know where he'll play that final year.

