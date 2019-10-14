The basketball season is three weeks away, and SMU is ready to kick off the 2019-20 season. The American Athletic Conference Basketball Media Day is being held on Monday in Philadelphia, and the Mustangs found out it's expected to be a middle-of-the-pack team for the upcoming season.

SMU was picked eighth in the men's preseason coaches poll. The Mustangs garnered 47 points and was ranked ahead of UCF, Tulsa, ECU and Tulane. Houston and Memphis tied for first in the coaches poll.

Houston advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16, while Memphis lost in the second round of the NIT last season.

SMU head coach Tim Jankovich and forward Isiaha Mike is in Philadelphia representing the Mustangs at Media Day. Mike, a junior, averaged 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds and earned a spot on the AAC weekly honor roll after SMU's win over Georgetown last season.

The Mustangs are looking to build off a 15-17 record last season -- a season where the team dropped five of its last seven games and 10 of its last 13.

SMU opens the 2019-20 season on Nov. 5 against Jacksonville State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Moody Coliseum.