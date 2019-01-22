Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 22:33:00 -0600') }} football Edit

A&M QB Nick Starkel to transfer: why SMU could be a fit

Y13qzqe2y6dganukbq6j
Texas A&M Athletics
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
Staff

Yet another former starter with Dallas-Fort Worth roots is transferring away from one of Texas' flagship programs.Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel announced Tuesday that he would be looking into ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}