A&M QB Nick Starkel to transfer: why SMU could be a fit
Yet another former starter with Dallas-Fort Worth roots is transferring away from one of Texas' flagship programs.Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel announced Tuesday that he would be looking into ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news