{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 08:58:38 -0600') }} basketball

8-0 SMU on guard as Georgetown comes to town amid controversy

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor

Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Georgetown's off-the-court issues were irrelevant in a win over previously unbeaten Oklahoma State Wednesday. SMU doesn't want to be next.

Everett Ray and the SMU Mustangs will look to stay unbeaten against Georgetown on Saturday.
Everett Ray and the SMU Mustangs will look to stay unbeaten against Georgetown on Saturday. (Rob Graham)

Addition by subtraction was mentioned following SMU's big win over Northwestern State on Tuesday.

It had nothing to do with an SMU player leaving the program or even the potential addition of Cal guard transfer Darius McNeill, who still awaits the NCAA's decision regarding his waiver. It also had nothing to do with the upcoming addition of 6-10 Isiah Jasey, who will be eligible in two weeks after transferring from Texas A&M last year.

SMU coach Tim Jankovich has kept close ties on the Georgetown Hoyas, as they've been in the news for the dismissal of two players for conduct detrimental to the team, as well as two other players still on the team but dealing with restraining orders and claims of harassment and assault.

But a team battling turmoil turned in one of its most impressive wins of the young season Wednesday when it beat an undefeated Oklahoma State team on the road. An 81-74 win over the Cowboys was something of a surprise to many.

Not to Jankovich, though. In fact, this is exactly what Jankovich was afraid of for his 8-0 Mustangs.

