Addition by subtraction was mentioned following SMU's big win over Northwestern State on Tuesday.

It had nothing to do with an SMU player leaving the program or even the potential addition of Cal guard transfer Darius McNeill, who still awaits the NCAA's decision regarding his waiver. It also had nothing to do with the upcoming addition of 6-10 Isiah Jasey, who will be eligible in two weeks after transferring from Texas A&M last year.

SMU coach Tim Jankovich has kept close ties on the Georgetown Hoyas, as they've been in the news for the dismissal of two players for conduct detrimental to the team, as well as two other players still on the team but dealing with restraining orders and claims of harassment and assault.

But a team battling turmoil turned in one of its most impressive wins of the young season Wednesday when it beat an undefeated Oklahoma State team on the road. An 81-74 win over the Cowboys was something of a surprise to many.

Not to Jankovich, though. In fact, this is exactly what Jankovich was afraid of for his 8-0 Mustangs.