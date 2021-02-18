Watch 2022 basketball standout Kiante Williams play, and the word "positionless" immediately comes to mind.

The Lubbock (Texas) Estacado three-star stands right at 6-10 and weighs 190 pounds. He has the size and length of a center, but he's a shooting guard who could play as a wing or even a stretch four in college. Put the ball in his hands, and he can lead a break like a point guard.