Isiaha Mike is getting better

Mike looks like he has the talent to be a good player, he’s tall, quick and showed the ability to be a dynamic player during his time at Duquesne. However, this season, he’s been somewhat silent. One of Mike’s biggest issues has been his tendency to shy away in the face of pressure. When he’s doubled under the basket, he looks to pass it out instead of going up hard. Against Lamar, he showed improvement. Mike finished the night with 16 points and 3 boards. He threw down several dunks and hit a three-point shot before the end of the first half. More importantly, he’s starting to look more comfortable on the court. There’s still room for improvement – for example, his rebounding could be better, but it’s a good sign for an offense that’s lacking options.

Still some sloppiness

At times, the Mustangs don’t communicate well on offense and defense. It seems like the team hasn’t quite jelled as a unit, which could possibly be because of the amount of transfers. Hustle can also be lacking, as can focus. Down the stretch, with SMU holding a 20-point lead, the Mustangs weren’t as sharp as they had been for most of the game.

The two biggest things that need to be cleaned up are free throw shooting and perimeter defense. The Mustangs made just nine of 16 free throws Tuesday and have shot xx percent on the season. To be honest, that’s something that they’ve never done well under Jankovich. Teams have always shot well from long range against SMU too and that’s mostly because they tend to force the team into long closeouts. Even Lamar was able to hit the three ball well at times Tuesday, though they couldn’t sustain that success. If they are able to do that, then better teams will as well.

Jarrey’s back, but not 100 percent… yet

Foster came in with a bang. After checking in at the 16:38 mark, he tipped in a missed shot on his first possession. Shortly after, he hit a three and then followed that up with a dunk off of an alley oop. He scored 11 points on five shots and looked like the most experienced player on the court. However, he did look a step slow at times and wasn’t always playing at full speed. In addition, he played limited minutes. Look for him to continue to shake the rust off in SMU’s next few games before being turned loose against TCU and Georgetown.

McMurray can play the roll of a true point

Jimmy Whitt was silent for most of the game, so Jahmal McMurray picked up the slack at the point guard position. For most of the night, the offense ran through him. His shooting was on tonight, and he was hot for the better part of the game, scoring 18 points on 6-14 shooting. But we’ve seen that before out of McMurray, and he flashed something we haven’t seen much tonight.

McMurray finished with nine assists, a career-high. That’s one element of his game that’s been lacking – as he often tries to force shots and not distribute the ball, so it was good to see him do that today.