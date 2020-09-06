5 takeaways from Saturday's SMU victory
SMU's season-opening win on Saturday came with a variety of takeaways -- both positive and negative.
SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Here are five takeaways from SMU's 31-24 victory over Texas State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news