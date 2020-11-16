With a couple of days remaining in the early signing period, five-star guard Aminu Mohammed remains unsigned. He'll continue to take his time with the recruiting process -- and multiple schools will continue recruiting him.

SMU is one of those many schools. While the 6-4, 200-pound standout from Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield, Missouri, continues to weigh all options, he chatted with The HillTopics to discuss SMU after a virtual meeting with the staff and his 2021 teammate, power forward Victory Naboya.