In our "4 & Go!" series, The HillTopics will connect with a beat writer for SMU's upcoming opponent and ask four questions about the team. Additionally, the beat writer will provide the "Go!" -- a bold prediction, statement or final thought to leave the readers. This week, No. 22 SMU hosts Navy in a matchup pitting two American Athletic Conference teams losing to bounce back from a loss last week. We've reached out to Mike James, publisher and beat writer for TheMidReport.com.

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo (USA Today)

Navy's had SMU's number as of late. What is it about Navy to where it plays SMU so well? I don't think there's any magic involved. I just think it's a reflection on the state of both programs. SMU has been searching for a winning formula for a long time. while Navy found theirs almost 20 years ago. That stability has paid dividends in the series, although it appears that SMU may have finally found their own answer in Sonny Dykes.

There's no Malcolm Perry, so what does the Navy offense look like this season? In terms of playcalling, it's more or less the same. In terms of execution? Not so much. Malcolm Perry was a fantastic option quarterback, although his impact on the Navy offense was misunderstood. Navy has had fine offenses with several quarterbacks over the last 18 years. What made Perry different wasn't that he changed the offense, but rather that he made the most out of the existing offense. He turned five-yard runs into 10, and 10-yard runs into 30. He took a methodical offense and made it into an explosive one. Even the methodical Navy offense, though, can still be effective. That's the case in most years, anyway. To be blunt, this year's Navy offense has not looked good. Some of that can be attributed to falling behind after a preseason that featured no scrimmages or contact practices. Still, even after six games, you would hope that most of the kinks would be worked out. They haven't been. While the Mids have been able to take advantage of Dalen Morris' arm at times, the option game has been inconsistent. Navy has yet to record a 300-yard rushing performance this season, and last week's game against Houston was among the worst yet. Mental mistakes, bad quarterback play, bad line play ... point to any of them as a problem and you wouldn't be wrong.

Navy LB Diego Fagot (Peter Casey - USA TODAY Sports)