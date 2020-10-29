4 & Go: Discussing Navy with beat writer Mike James
Each week, The HillTopics will chat with a beat writer covering SMU's upcoming opponent. This week, we speak with Navy beat writer Mike James.
In our "4 & Go!" series, The HillTopics will connect with a beat writer for SMU's upcoming opponent and ask four questions about the team. Additionally, the beat writer will provide the "Go!" -- a bold prediction, statement or final thought to leave the readers.
This week, No. 22 SMU hosts Navy in a matchup pitting two American Athletic Conference teams losing to bounce back from a loss last week. We've reached out to Mike James, publisher and beat writer for TheMidReport.com.
Navy's had SMU's number as of late. What is it about Navy to where it plays SMU so well?
I don't think there's any magic involved. I just think it's a reflection on the state of both programs. SMU has been searching for a winning formula for a long time. while Navy found theirs almost 20 years ago. That stability has paid dividends in the series, although it appears that SMU may have finally found their own answer in Sonny Dykes.
There's no Malcolm Perry, so what does the Navy offense look like this season?
In terms of playcalling, it's more or less the same. In terms of execution? Not so much.
Malcolm Perry was a fantastic option quarterback, although his impact on the Navy offense was misunderstood. Navy has had fine offenses with several quarterbacks over the last 18 years. What made Perry different wasn't that he changed the offense, but rather that he made the most out of the existing offense. He turned five-yard runs into 10, and 10-yard runs into 30. He took a methodical offense and made it into an explosive one. Even the methodical Navy offense, though, can still be effective. That's the case in most years, anyway.
To be blunt, this year's Navy offense has not looked good. Some of that can be attributed to falling behind after a preseason that featured no scrimmages or contact practices. Still, even after six games, you would hope that most of the kinks would be worked out. They haven't been.
While the Mids have been able to take advantage of Dalen Morris' arm at times, the option game has been inconsistent. Navy has yet to record a 300-yard rushing performance this season, and last week's game against Houston was among the worst yet. Mental mistakes, bad quarterback play, bad line play ... point to any of them as a problem and you wouldn't be wrong.
Defensively, how important will a game like this be for the personnel, particularly with SMU's offensive attack?
The defense is a different story. While they suffered from the same malaise at the beginning of the season, they've made steady progress. It might not seem that way after a 37-21 loss, but last week's performance might have been their best. The defense played well enough to keep Navy in the game for most of the afternoon even as the offense couldn't run the ball. They'll need to do the same thing this week for Navy to have a shot.
What does a game like this mean for a Navy team still looking to establish itself as a conference contender?
This game is a turning point for Navy. It's more or less an elimination game in the conference. At 4-1, Navy would still be very much in the running for a spot in the conference championship game. However, suffering a second loss while being on the wrong end of a tiebreaker to both Houston and SMU would likely be too much to overcome.
GO!
Navy fans are waiting for the "real" Navy team to show up, but after six games, it's fair to question whether it ever will. While SMU's defense has been suspect at times, Navy's offense has offered little indication that they will take advantage of it. Even as Navy's defense has improved, at some point, a team like SMU is going to figure out how to get into the end zone. It will be a long day for the Mids if they can't do the same.