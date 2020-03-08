SMU football coach Sonny Dykes recently spoke about being in Dallas. He considers the city his adopted home, and he's always had "what if" moments if he ever had the opportunity to coach at SMU.

"From afar, I looked at SMU many years in my life," Dykes said while addressing an audience as he introduced his 2020 signing day class last month. "I looked at the program, and I thought, 'This has a lot of potential.' To me, there were some things that had to improve and some things we'd have to do better, but there's just so much positivity around the program.

"It's a great university in a great location with great people who care. If you check those three boxes, you can meander your way to do other things."