2027 Gilmer OL Ismael Camara talks SMU offer and recaps Junior Day visit

Receiving an offer from SMU: "I have been on campus several times, but I ran into offensive line coach Garin Justice on campus the day before the West Virginia game. It was a very natural fit, and we just stayed in touch. I met head coach Rhett Lashlee attending an SMU basketball game with my family a few weeks later, and everybody was already familiar with it. The staff came to see me in Gilmer and made the offer, and it just felt like a natural next step. That is the way I would describe it—just a natural progression."

The offer was the latest for Camara, whose recruitment has picked up recently despite him not yet taking a high school football snap. The Hilltopics caught up with him to discuss his offer and recap his visit to the Hilltop.

2027 Gilmer High School offensive lineman Ismael Camara was in Dallas over the weekend for SMU Junior Day. On Tuesday afternoon, he announced he had picked up an offer from the Mustangs.

Other schools in the mix: "My offer list is, of course, SMU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Houston, TCU, UTSA, UNT, SFA, and Lamar. I am hearing from everybody at the moment, but they don't have any film because I couldn't play on varsity last year. It is great to get to know different coaches and make new relationships, but in the end, I only can pick one school. And I know that decision is still years off. So, for now, it is all about getting better every day and being ready to play all five positions on the offensive line the day I step onto a college campus. My value at any level as an offensive lineman is being able to help my team win the next play and then the next game. For now, I have to keep developing so that when the time comes, I can be ready to do that."

Relationships with head coach Rhett Lashlee and offensive line coach Garin Justice: "It is like I have known them my whole life. They have coached some of my French football countrymen, and Jeffrey M'ba has signed now, too, so everybody is familiar with it. Junior Aho is an SMU guy as well. Coach Lashlee and Coach Justice are so tight, and it is like talking to both of them whenever we are in contact. We have a group text where I hit them with football questions sometimes and keep them updated with my football IQ, footwork, and scheme stuff. Coach Justice is such a natural teacher, and I like talking shop with him. They are honest, transparent, and totally open. Their players will tell you the same thing. It is not hard to imagine what it would be like to play for them. They have forgotten more football than I know. So, I would be crazy not to tap their brains every chance I get."

What were some of the highlights of the Junior Day visit for you?

"SMU is relatively close to Gilmer (A two-hour drive), and this was not my first time on campus or in the facilities. Everything is new and nice, as you would expect, but what makes SMU different is the family vibe they have. You can tell that the coaches really like working together, and they all have relationships with their players and each other that drive everything. It is something you can feel when you first walk in. Everybody wants to be there. There is an excitement and momentum that is authentic. After about 10 minutes, you want to stop talking, get dressed, and go to work. The energy is palpable."

Which coaches did you connect with, and what was their overall message to you?

"Of course, I connected with Coach Lashlee and Coach Justice. You feel like they are two parts of the same person. They can finish each other's sentences. Their message is simple: keep working and get better! There are no secrets to it—just hard work. I have not been in the U.S. for a full year yet, but in those 10 months, I have gone from 280 pounds to 360. And that is muscle. I had never trained like this in France, 4-5 hours a day. My bench has gone from 225 to 420, and I can squat well over 700 now. I am a big and athletic guy now, but I am still 16 years old, and the doctor says my growth plates are still open. So I have to keep working like this every day and see where I am in August. Coach Justice is in the loop on what I am doing to keep developing physically, as a player, and as a student. Knowing they are watching helps motivate me."

What are your thoughts on the SMU football program, and what is your interest level in playing at SMU?

"SMU is a special place. You walk in the door, and you know that instantly. What Coach Lashlee and his staff have done since they arrived speaks for itself. But once you get behind the scenes, you start understanding why. They made the CFP the first year there was one, and the ACC Champion is going to be there every year. I think SMU will be in the ACC title hunt every year, and that means CFP. I think talking about chasing national championships is somewhere between realistic and expected at SMU. Everybody on the outside and media may act like that is some surprise, but I don't think any of the recruits think that way at all. You can see it, and you can definitely feel it. Nobody has to sell us on something SMU just did!"

Who are some of the schools that you are hearing from right now?

"I am hearing and talking to a lot of schools, actually! I was the MVP of the U.S. Army National Combine in December and the offensive line MVP at the Texas Top 100 event last month. Since then, recruiting has gone crazy for me. I have another national event I plan to attend next weekend in Atlanta and then one more in May. I will be at a few day camps this summer, including SMU. But my focus is on getting myself and the Gilmer Buckeyes back where we belong next December."

Do you have any other visits or camps coming up this off-season?

"I will be on campus at about a dozen SEC, ACC, and Big 12 schools this spring. And then 3-4 day camps this summer. But I have three years until I am playing in college, and the whole recruiting landscape is sure to change dramatically between now and then. So I will enjoy the process. Everything will fall into place as long as I just keep working every day and keep getting better. God has a plan. There is no way anybody can look at the last 10 months of my life and argue that. I just have to make sure I get up every day and stay on that path."

Camara's recruitment is already starting to pick up, and it will do so even more once he steps on the field for the first time in 2025. More offers will follow as soon as that happens!