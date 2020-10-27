DeSoto, Texas, 2023 wide receiver Johntay Cook has a dozen offers and can boast about a growing list that already includes a few Power 5 heavy hitters. Tuesday evening, it wasn't hard to tell that his newest offer -- a Group of 5 offer -- made him equally as excited, if not more.

SMU is an offer many around the Dallas area call "the hometown offer" or "the hometown school." Cook followed suit in describing the offer to The HillTopics.