2023 WR Johntay Cook II excited about new offer from SMU
DeSoto 2023 receiver Johntay Cook picked up an offer Tuesday that would allow him to stay close and represent for his hometown.
DeSoto, Texas, 2023 wide receiver Johntay Cook has a dozen offers and can boast about a growing list that already includes a few Power 5 heavy hitters. Tuesday evening, it wasn't hard to tell that his newest offer -- a Group of 5 offer -- made him equally as excited, if not more.
SMU is an offer many around the Dallas area call "the hometown offer" or "the hometown school." Cook followed suit in describing the offer to The HillTopics.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news