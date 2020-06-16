Watching Jaden Milliner-Jones in workouts makes it easy to forget that underneath the 6-0, 180-pound frame and warrior mentality, he's still young. The DeSoto, Texas, defensive back is a member of 2023 class -- and he'll only start his sophomore year of high school in August.

In many ways, that's a good thing. Great, even. If Milliner-Jones continues to ascend as a player and as a leader, it could mean outstanding things to come.

And that's his goal -- to be outstanding.