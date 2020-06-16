 2023 DB Jaden Milliner-Jones playing, training beyond his years
2023 DB Jaden Milliner-Jones playing, training beyond his years

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU hasn't offered many 2023 athletes, but fast-rising DeSoto DB Jaden Milliner-Jones has shown why he is one of them.

Watching Jaden Milliner-Jones in workouts makes it easy to forget that underneath the 6-0, 180-pound frame and warrior mentality, he's still young. The DeSoto, Texas, defensive back is a member of 2023 class -- and he'll only start his sophomore year of high school in August.

In many ways, that's a good thing. Great, even. If Milliner-Jones continues to ascend as a player and as a leader, it could mean outstanding things to come.

And that's his goal -- to be outstanding.

