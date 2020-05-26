News More News
football

2023 ATH Daniel Demery showing why SMU targeting him early

Damon Sayles
As one of the few 2023 players with an SMU offer, Parish Episcopal ATH Daniel Demery believes the best is yet to come.

SMU has offered a large group of football players from both the 2021 and 2022 classes. The Mustangs reportedly have offered only three members of the 2023 class.

Daniel Demery is one of those athletes offered -- and for good reason. The multifaceted athlete from Parish Episcopal School is coming off a freshman season where he put up highlights as a safety, a wide receiver and a special teams returner.

