Garland, Texas, 2022 wide receiver Jordan Hudson didn't waste any time making a name for himself in Texas high school varsity football. Following his sophomore season, he was named the UIL District 10-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year after catching 79 passes for 1,270 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019.

College coaches are beginning to notice the young playmaker, and SMU is the latest program to extend a scholarship. The Mustangs offered Hudson on Friday, and it's an offer the talented receiver holds in high regard.