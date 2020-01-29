News More News
2022 WR target Jordan Hudson: 'SMU is Dallas'

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU's 2019 season caught Jordan Hudson's attention, and the future has him intrigued. He spoke highly of the program after recently landing an offer.

Garland, Texas, 2022 wide receiver Jordan Hudson didn't waste any time making a name for himself in Texas high school varsity football. Following his sophomore season, he was named the UIL District 10-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year after catching 79 passes for 1,270 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019.

College coaches are beginning to notice the young playmaker, and SMU is the latest program to extend a scholarship. The Mustangs offered Hudson on Friday, and it's an offer the talented receiver holds in high regard.

