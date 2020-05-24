2022 John Paul II cornerback Terrance Brooks said out loud what many SMU fans are thinking, and what some older SMU fans are hoping for.

"The 'Pony Express' rides again," he said.

While one good season doesn't necessarily equate to a full-fledged turnaround, the buzz around SMU football is as high as it's been in more than 30 years. The Mustangs are coming off their first 10-win season since 1984, and they have a respectable 2021 class that features a few players who chose SMU over notable Power 5 programs.