Lancaster, Texas, 2022 Isaiah Broadway's nickname is "Bam Bam." The profile picture on his Twitter account is a silhouette of the young Flintstones character who always impressed with his brute strength.

The nickname is fitting for a running back with his particular style of play. Broadway is a bruiser at 6-0 and 193 pounds, a preferred north-south runner who occasionally likes to show that he has a second gear in the open field.