{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 09:18:13 -0500') }} football

2022 QB/ATH Omari Evans talks SMU, Lamar Jackson and more

Kevin Reynolds • TheHillTopics
Staff

For versatile 2022 standout Omari Evans, the NFL's reigning MVP is a player to model, as he prepares for his junior season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rode his versatile style of play to an MVP season in 2019. Killeen (Texas) Shoemaker High School product and SMU 2022 target Omari Evans, in his words, wants to someday become a version of the minted NFL star.

