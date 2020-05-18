Killeen, Texas, 2022 prospect Omari Evans is a player who can line up comfortably at multiple skill positions on offense. He saw time at quarterback and wide receiver for Shoemaker High School, and he also saw time sparingly at running back.

Evans' adaptability has caught the attention of a few schools, including three that have offered. SMU was the latest to offer -- and it was one that completely caught the 6-1, 175-pound athlete off-guard.