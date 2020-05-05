News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 20:06:37 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Louisiana WR Amorion Walker, son of former SEC player, talks SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU crossed the Louisiana state border for skill-position talent in 2022. Wide receiver Amorion Walker was a playmaker as a sophomore.

In 11 games last season, Ponchatoula, Louisiana, wide receiver Amorion Walker registered 25 catches for 490 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. The stats aren't bad for a player in his sophomore year.

In Walker's eyes, he's just getting started. And he wants to put the world on notice.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}