{{ timeAgo('2020-05-20 08:45:19 -0500') }}

2022 LB Jordan Crook talks SMU, budding relationships with staff

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU offered Jordan Crook in March, and the 2022 linebacker from Duncanville has been learning more about the program and the staff.

The spring has been good to Duncanville 2022 linebacker Jordan Crook. As the spring creeps into the summer, he's nearing 20 offers after adding offers from Big Ten and Big 12 programs.

Crook added SMU to his growing list at the end of March, and he spoke then about getting "that home offer." Since March, he said he's built stronger relationships with several members of the SMU coaching staff.

