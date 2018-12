SMU landed a big time commitment Saturday night.

2021 WR Quaydarius Davis out of Skyline in Dallas announced that he has pledged to SMU. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound player chose SMU over offers from Ole Miss, Kansas and Cincinnati.

Davis does not yet have a Rivals ranking, but was impressive in his sophomore season for Skyline. He hauled in 29 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns.

His highlight film can be found here