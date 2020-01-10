In multiple conversations, SMU has said the goal for the 2020 recruiting class is to have a full class of 25 players. In defining "full class," the Mustangs are looking to sign 18-20 high school players, while also signing some graduate transfers and a junior college player or two if the opportunities arise.

SMU signed 12 of its 14 commits during the early period last month. They're hoping to retain the commitment of Allen, Texas, quarterback/athlete Raylen Sharpe and sign him in February, and Beaumont (Texas) West Brook defender Jaydin Bell will grayshirt after recovering from shoulder surgery.

There's plenty of room for SMU to grow regarding the 2020 class, and The HillTopics has provided a short list of players to watch between now and the February signing period. All names are listed in alphabetical order.