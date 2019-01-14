Just hours after SMU offered 3-star Louisiana DB Jamie Vance, the Mustangs extended another scholarship offer to 3-star DB Major Burns . Burns, out of Baton Rouge, holds six offers, four of which are from power five schools.

Make it two in one day.

Among his power five offers are schools like Virginia, Mississippi State and Florida State.

Burns is going into his senior year at Madison Prep Academy.

SMU will lose a number of defensive backs to graduation following the 2019 season. Its turned to Louisiana products to fill those holes.